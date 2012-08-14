CORRECTED-Volkswagen launches €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has set final terms for a €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond, according to a lead.
HONG KONG Aug 14 New York-based hedge fund Tiger Asia Management LLC will return outside capital to investors by the end of the month amid a probe by Hong Kong regulators, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a letter to investors.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission alleges that Tiger Asia was given advance notice by third parties of forthcoming share placements by China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of China Ltd and shorted shares in the stocks ahead of the placements being publicly announced.
Tiger Asia, which has no presence in Hong Kong, could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of HSBC Bank Oman (HBON) at 'A-' and Bank Muscat (BM) at 'BBB'. National Bank of Oman (NBO), Ahli Bank SAOG (ABO), Bank Dhofar (BD) and Bank Sohar (BS) have also been affirmed at Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on all the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of ABO, reflecting its weaker funding pro