* USD/INR may open slightly lower in line with gains in Asian FX, with the pair likely to take cues from inflation data due around 0600 GMT. The pair last closed at 55.34/35. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.80-84. * Dealers say a lower-than-expected inflation print may support the rupee via gains in stocks. * Brent crude prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, hitting a three-month peak on concerns about North Sea supply and Middle East tensions, while fears about a slowing global economy checked gains. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.2 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.03 percent. * The euro held on to most of its gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market conditions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)