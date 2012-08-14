* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.07 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday with investors staying sidelined ahead of more figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.40 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.43 percent. * India will release monthly wholesale price index based inflation data for July around 0600 GMT. * Wholesale prices are expected to have edged up in July, giving the Reserve Bank of India less room to cut interest rates at its policy review in mid-September. A Reuters poll forecast 7.37 percent inflation for the month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)