(Removes quote marks around too high in 1st bullet point) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.22 percent after the RBI chief reiterated inflation remains too high, dashing hopes of a rate cut at the Sept. 17 policy review. * Subbarao's continued hawkish stance is proving disappointing to those investors who had hoped the RBI would shift its views after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram called interest rates too high last week. * Sentiment is also cautious ahead of the inflation data due at around 0600 GMT. * Brent crude is holding steady at above $113, further raising worries about inflation. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)