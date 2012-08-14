* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.01 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.04 percent. * Asian shares outside Japan also range-bound, with caution prevailing ahead of euro zone GDP data and U.S. July retail sales data. * India will release inflation data for July around 0600 GMT. * Coal India rises 1.9 percent after posting its highest-ever quarterly profit on Monday. * Suzlon Energy slumps as much as 9 percent to a record low at 16.10 rupees after saying it swung to a net loss in the April-June quarter. Shares last down 4.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)