* Shares in Tata Steel recover from early losses to
gain as much as 2.6 percent, despite reporting April-June net
profit that missed estimates, as operating profit came in above
expectations.
* Brokerage Kotak said Tata Steel's consolidated EBITDA of 34
billion rupees ($613.50 million) was 10 percent ahead of its
estimates.
* "The stock may not perform in the near term due to the
economic slowdown and fears of steel dumping from China but
valuations are attractive," it said in a note in the morning.
* Analysts expect to gain further insight's from the company's
conference call with analysts that started at 10 a.m.
* Tata Steel's shares last up 1.9 percent.
($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees)
