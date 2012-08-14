* Shares in Tata Steel recover from early losses to gain as much as 2.6 percent, despite reporting April-June net profit that missed estimates, as operating profit came in above expectations. * Brokerage Kotak said Tata Steel's consolidated EBITDA of 34 billion rupees ($613.50 million) was 10 percent ahead of its estimates. * "The stock may not perform in the near term due to the economic slowdown and fears of steel dumping from China but valuations are attractive," it said in a note in the morning. * Analysts expect to gain further insight's from the company's conference call with analysts that started at 10 a.m. * Tata Steel's shares last up 1.9 percent. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)