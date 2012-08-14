* RBI is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.23 percent, steady from last week's sale according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.31 percent and the lowest was 8.22 percent * RBI is expected to sell 182-day T-bills at 8.26 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.25 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day T-bills comes in at 8.31 percent, the lowest at 8.20 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day bills. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)