* USD/INR rises further to 55.73/74 vs its 55.34/35 close on Monday after July's trade deficit widened from June. * India said it expects July trade deficit at $15.5 billion, which would be wider than the deficit of $10.3 billion in June. * Dealers also await July inflation data. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao reiterated his concern about inflation on Monday, saying it remained above the central bank's comfort level. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)