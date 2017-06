* The NSE's banking index extends gains, now up 1.1 percent vs NSE's index gain of 0.4 percent, after headline inflation for July comes in below expectations. * Dealers cite growing expectations for an interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India at its mid-September policy review, given lower-than-expected inflation comes amid signs of slowing economic growth. * ICICI Bank rises 2 percent, while State Bank of India adds 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)