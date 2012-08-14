MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian bonds gained on Tuesday
after July headline inflation unexpectedly fell to its lowest
since January 2010, but the advances were tempered after the
rise in the core indicator tempered expectations for interest
rate cuts.
Data on Tuesday showed the wholesale price index rose by
6.87 percent last month, coming in below expectations as food
and fuel inflation cooled. However, a pick-up in manufacturing
price pressures pushed core inflation to around 5.44 percent
from 4.9 percent in June.
That adds a wrinkle to bond market expectations for rate
cuts at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review in
mid-September, as the data still remains above the central
bank's expected comfort levels.
The central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao has consistently
maintained his hawkish stance on inflation, but that has been at
odds with recently appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who
last week warned high interest rates were burdening consumers.
"This data cannot be taken as evidence that inflation is
coming down," said A. Prasanna, economist, ICICI Primary
Dealership, Mumbai.
"There are underlying risks. Crude prices have gone up, core
inflation is higher, so this fall in inflation may be
temporary," Prasanna said.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2
basis points to 8.18 percent from its previous close, though
that marked a 6 bps drop from the day's high as investors
reacted to the data.
The country's one-year overnight index swap rate
was 1 bp down at 7.74 percent and the five-year
rate was 1 bp lower to 7.04 percent on the
session from the previous day.
India's economy is growing at its slowest in almost a
decade, as shown by the unexpected fall in June industrial
output last week and by the slump in exports in preliminary
trade data issued on Tuesday.
However, inflation remains well above the RBI's comfort
level, believed to be at around 5 percent for headline WPI.
After cutting interest rates by an aggressive 50 bps in April,
the central bank has since kept policy on hold, disappointing
investors who had expected more aggressive action.
Subbarao on Monday again stuck to his hawkish rhetoric,
while prodding the government to restrain its own
borrowing.
Weaker-than-expected rainfalls so far in the monsoon season
have also raised worries about a hike in food prices which is
seen adding to the inflation woes.
"The September rate decision will likely be a judgment call
by the central bank on whether they want to show confidence in
the new finance minister and support growth, or stick to the
tougher line," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"Weak industrial output and very poor exports suggest that
there is rate cut scope, but we need to see how monsoon develops
and what the outlook will be for food prices by then."
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)