MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian bonds gained on Tuesday after July headline inflation unexpectedly fell to its lowest since January 2010, but the advances were tempered after the rise in the core indicator tempered expectations for interest rate cuts. Data on Tuesday showed the wholesale price index rose by 6.87 percent last month, coming in below expectations as food and fuel inflation cooled. However, a pick-up in manufacturing price pressures pushed core inflation to around 5.44 percent from 4.9 percent in June. That adds a wrinkle to bond market expectations for rate cuts at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review in mid-September, as the data still remains above the central bank's expected comfort levels. The central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao has consistently maintained his hawkish stance on inflation, but that has been at odds with recently appointed Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who last week warned high interest rates were burdening consumers. "This data cannot be taken as evidence that inflation is coming down," said A. Prasanna, economist, ICICI Primary Dealership, Mumbai. "There are underlying risks. Crude prices have gone up, core inflation is higher, so this fall in inflation may be temporary," Prasanna said. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.18 percent from its previous close, though that marked a 6 bps drop from the day's high as investors reacted to the data. The country's one-year overnight index swap rate was 1 bp down at 7.74 percent and the five-year rate was 1 bp lower to 7.04 percent on the session from the previous day. India's economy is growing at its slowest in almost a decade, as shown by the unexpected fall in June industrial output last week and by the slump in exports in preliminary trade data issued on Tuesday. However, inflation remains well above the RBI's comfort level, believed to be at around 5 percent for headline WPI. After cutting interest rates by an aggressive 50 bps in April, the central bank has since kept policy on hold, disappointing investors who had expected more aggressive action. Subbarao on Monday again stuck to his hawkish rhetoric, while prodding the government to restrain its own borrowing. Weaker-than-expected rainfalls so far in the monsoon season have also raised worries about a hike in food prices which is seen adding to the inflation woes. "The September rate decision will likely be a judgment call by the central bank on whether they want to show confidence in the new finance minister and support growth, or stick to the tougher line," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. "Weak industrial output and very poor exports suggest that there is rate cut scope, but we need to see how monsoon develops and what the outlook will be for food prices by then." (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)