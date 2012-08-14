* Shares in Opto Circuits drop 9.2 percent, continuing to reel after credit agency ICRA last week suspended the rating assigned to a 5.38 billion rupees ($97.08 million) facility by the health care equipment maker. * ICRA cited concerns about Opto's "stretched liquidity position", saying factors such as high capital spending were resulting in "negative" free cash flows. * The credit agency also said Opto had not provided information it had requested. * Although Opto shares did not fall immediately after ICRA issued its statement on Aug. 8, shares fell in each of the previous two sessions, with declines accelerating on Tuesday as traders grow concerned about the company's margins and cash flows. * The sharp falls prompted Opto Circuits' CEO Srinivas M. to issue a statement on Tuesday, saying it had "disengaged" from ICRA services in July 2012, and instead asked CRISIL to rate fund-based facilities for fiscal 2012. * Opto questioned the basis with which ICRA had drawn its conclusions, saying it had failed to elicit a distinction between the standalone entity and the credit facility. * The company CEO added Opto Group and its entities continued to enjoy the support of its secured lenders. ($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)