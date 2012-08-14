* Shares in Opto Circuits drop 9.2 percent, continuing
to reel after credit agency ICRA last week suspended the rating
assigned to a 5.38 billion rupees ($97.08 million) facility by
the health care equipment maker.
* ICRA cited concerns about Opto's "stretched liquidity
position", saying factors such as high capital spending were
resulting in "negative" free cash flows.
* The credit agency also said Opto had not provided information
it had requested.
* Although Opto shares did not fall immediately after ICRA
issued its statement on Aug. 8, shares fell in each of the
previous two sessions, with declines accelerating on Tuesday as
traders grow concerned about the company's margins and cash
flows.
* The sharp falls prompted Opto Circuits' CEO Srinivas M. to
issue a statement on Tuesday, saying it had "disengaged" from
ICRA services in July 2012, and instead asked CRISIL to rate
fund-based facilities for fiscal 2012.
* Opto questioned the basis with which ICRA had drawn its
conclusions, saying it had failed to elicit a distinction
between the standalone entity and the credit facility.
* The company CEO added Opto Group and its entities continued to
enjoy the support of its secured lenders.
($1 = 55.4200 Indian rupees)
