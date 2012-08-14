* India's cash rate trading marginally lower at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Monday close of 8.10/8.15 percent. * Banks' two-day repo borrowings from the central bank window rise to 714.70 billion rupees as Wednesday is a public holiday. * Dealers say repo borrowings have inched up due to being first week of reporting fortnight and shortened week. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 133.10 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 346.93 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)