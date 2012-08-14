(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own)
By Wei Gu
HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. investors
should take heart from a $3.5 billion Chinese-led buyout. Some
of the same people who brought Focus Media FMCN.O public in
2005 now want to take it private. They might want to re-list the
shares later in China, out of the focus of U.S. shorts-sellers,
where the provider of advertising screens in public places might
command a higher valuation.
Short-seller Muddy Waters alleged accounting irregularities
in 2011. The share price fell from $25 to $15 a share in a day.
They did not fully recover - the price was $22 two days before
the $27 a share offer was announced. But the offer, and in
particular the insiders’ participation - founder and chief
executive Jason Jiang is leading the buyout - gives the company
credibility.
The buyout would also be a round trip for Credit Suisse. It
underwrote the initial public offering with Goldman Sachs (GS.N)
and is one of the banks that has agreed to back the private
equity buyers. In addition, the ex-Goldman bankers who brought
it public now work at FountainVest, part of the buyers’
consortium. U.S. private equity group Carlyle (CG.O), also a
member, sold one of its portfolio companies to Focus in 2006.
The offer needs the backing of two thirds of the
shareholders. Jiang owns 18 percent and Shanghai conglomerate
Fosun International, which owns 17 percent, is likely to go
along, especially as it bought at a 70 percent discount to the
offer price. Fosun said the offer is attractive and it won’t
support any competing proposals without Jiang’s participation.
The price may be lower than it would have been without the
allegations, but it looks reasonably generous at eight times
2012 estimated EBITDA, not bad for a business with diminishing
growth prospects in a saturated market.
Still, the initial offer may not be the last. The 24 percent
premium to the undisturbed price is less than the 46 percent
premium Alibaba paid when it went private earlier this year. Yet
for investors who have seen Focus Media down 60 percent since
2007, now may be a good time to take the money.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Focus Media Holding said on Aug. 13 its board has received
a proposal letter from affiliates of FountainVest Partners, The
Carlyle Group, CITIC Capital Partners, CDH Investments and China
Everbright Limited and Jason Nanchun Jiang, Chairman of the
Chinese advertising company.
- The group offered $27 in cash per American depositary
share, valuing the shares at a 15 percent premium over the last
trading price. The stock had risen about 13 percent in the last
two trading days prior to the announcement.
Jiang is the largest shareholder, with 18 percent of shares
outstanding. The second largest shareholder, Fosun
International, also a Shanghai-based company, owns 17 percent.
- Fosun said in a statement that it believes the proposal
represents an attractive option, adding that it does not
anticipate supporting any competing proposals which do not
include Jiang as a participant.
- The buyers intend to finance the acquisition with debt and
equity. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and DBS Bank Ltd. have provided
Carlyle, FountainVest and CITIC Capital Partners with a letter
indicating that their confidence in the ability to fully
underwrite the debt financing for the deal.
- Statement [ID:nPnCN56315]
- Reuters: Carlyle, China PE firms bid $3.5bln for Focus
Media [ID:nL4E8JD3O0]
