* India's benchmark BSE index extends gains and rises 0.61 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also adds 0.69 percent after headline inflation for July comes in below expectations. * India's wholesale inflation unexpectedly fell in July to 6.87 percent, its lowest level since January 2010. * Bank shares gained on hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will consider or take policy easing steps in its mid-September rate setting meeting. * ICICI Bank rises 2 percent, while State Bank of India adds 0.9 percent. * Tata Steel up 2.64 percent on better-than-expected operating profit. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)