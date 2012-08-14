* USD/INR keeps gains as euro falls after the German ZEW economic survey comes in worse than expected and euro zone GDP data shows contraction. The pair at 55.71/72 vs its 55.34/35 close on Monday. * Dealers say pair fell after July inflation data came in lower than estimates, but the fall limited as most analysts don't expect lower inflation to sustain. * India said it expects July trade deficit at $15.5 billion, which would be wider than the deficit of $10.3 billion in June. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)