BANGALORE, August 14 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 43200 ICS-201(B22mm) 43100 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35400 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35200 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36600 ICS-105(28mm) 37200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37000 ICS-105(29mm) 38100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37800 ICS-105(30mm) 39400 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 54000