* Citi, Benchmark downgrade Groupon’s stock

* Six other brokerages cut price targets

* Shares fall 24.4 percent to life low

(Adds background, analysts' comments, updates share movement)

Aug 14 Shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) fell nearly a quarter to a life low on Tuesday as investors worried about its slowing daily deals advertising business and faltering international growth in the face of Europe's economic woes.

Groupon grew rapidly as a private company by offering big daily discounts on local services to millions of online followers but increasing competition means the stock has lost three-quarters of its value since its debut late last year.

It is one of a string of high-profile Internet companies such as Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) that have disappointed investors since their IPOs. [ID:nL2E8JDBVC]

At least two brokerages on Tuesday downgraded Groupon and six others cut price targets on the stock, which fell 24.4 percent to $5.71 as the most heavily traded stock on the Nasdaq.

Groupon's slide spilled over to shares of Angie's List Inc (ANGI.O), which provides consumer reviews of local professionals and businesses. That stock fell 17 percent on the Nasdaq while fellow Internet stocks Facebook and Yelp Inc (YELP.N) each fell 4 percent.

Groupon's business of promoting daily deals has slowed, prompting it to expand into new areas such as consumer product sales and merchant services that have much lower margins.

Gross margin in the second quarter fell 2.4 percent from the first quarter, to 76.2 percent.

The company faces stiff competition from rivals such as LivingSocial, Dealster, BuyWithMe and SocialBuy that offer similar promotions to subscribers and often offer participating merchants higher shares of deal revenue.

As well, bigger firms such as Google Inc (GOOG.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and MasterCard Inc (MA.N) are also chasing deals for their followers and analysts say that this crowded market may lead to customer fatigue.

Groupon's second-quarter billings, a key metric for companies doing business online, fell 5 percent from the first quarter in its first-ever sequential billings decline.

"A sequential decline implies a rapidly deteriorating core business, i.e. the daily deals business, and Groupon needs to act fast to fill up this hole with new initiatives such as Goods," Citi Investment Research analyst Mark Mahaney said.

Analysts say Groupon's goods business, which sells discounted consumer products, and its other fast growing new initiatives may not be as profitable as its daily deals.

Sale of goods accounted for 11 percent of Groupon bookings in the second quarter.

"We'd prefer the goods business to be an incremental growth driver rather than the primary driver, and we believe Groupon has less competitive advantage overall in this segment," J.P. Securities analyst Doug Ammuth said in a note.

Groupon holds nearly $800 million in accrued payables and expenses to merchants and this is a concern despite $1.2 billion in cash on its balance sheet, Evercore Partners analysts added.

Revenue from Groupon's international business fell 4 percent in the second quarter from the first. The international business accounted for about 54 percent of total revenue in the second quarter.

Europe has a larger number of high-price offers than Groupon's North American business and this is more prone to economic problems, JP Morgan's Ammuth said. Brokerage Price Target Rating change

New Old New Old Citigroup $9 $19 Neutral Buy Benchmark $7 $20 Hold Buy RBC $10 $17 NA Sector Perform JP Morgan $8 $22 NA Neutral Evercore $6.50 $9 NA Equal Weight Barclays $15 $27 NA Overweight Janney $8 $15 NA Neutral Susquehanna $7 $12 NA Neutral

(Reporting and Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Chandni Doulatramani; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GROUPON SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.