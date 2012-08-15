* Shares drop as much as 15 pct to lowest since late-1975
* Goldman, Deutsche Secs reports heighten outlook fears
* Brokers see FY loss bigger than Sharp's latest estimate
(Updates share price, CDS, adds detail)
TOKYO, Aug 15 Shares in Sharp Corp (6753.T)
tumbled as much as 15 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in
almost 37 years, with investors spooked by predictions that the
ailing Japanese TV maker's losses this year will be bigger than
the company estimated this month.
Deutsche Securities and Goldman Sachs warned that Sharp,
which is renegotiating a planned investment by Taiwanese
contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industries
(2317.TW) - agreed in March before Sharp's share slump - will
this year lose up to 60 percent more than the company's latest
estimate of 100 billion yen.
They also raised flags on upcoming financial hurdles that
could see Sharp having to rely on its main banks, Mizuho
Financial Group (8411.T) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(8306.T), to stay solvent.
Since releasing weaker-than-expected quarterly results on
Aug. 2 along with a bigger operating loss forecast of 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion), Sharp has seen close to $1.5 billion
wiped off its market value.
The company, which makes screens for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
iPad and iPhone, needs to refinance 360 billion yen ($4.57
billion) of short-term commercial paper and will need a further
200 billion yen in September next year to cover a maturing
convertible bond.
"This level of funds cannot be covered from cash flow. If
the firm gains bank support and funding, it likely will be
essential to demonstrate an appropriate longer-term earnings
plan," Deutsche Securities' analyst Yasuo Nakane said a report.
PRESSURED
The last major fabricator of TV panels faces shrinking
demand for its sets and lower than anticipated income for
smaller LCD screens used in tablet PCs, noted Goldman Sachs'
analyst Takashi Watanabe.
Sharp and local rivals Sony Corp (6758.T) and Panasonic Corp
6752. expect to sell around 10 million fewer TV sets this
business year than in the previous 12 months as nimbler
competitors such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) gain market
share.
Deutsche's Nakane predicts a full-year operating loss of 159
billion yen, while Goldman's Watanabe estimates an operating
deficit of 150 billion yen. The average estimate of 13 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters since the latest earnings release is
for a loss of 131 billion yen.
The latest slide in the share price will add pressure on
Sharp to concede ground to Hon Hai, which is looking for a
better deal than the 550 yen per share it said in March it would
pay for around a 10 percent stake in Sharp.
Deutsche's Nakane predicts Sharp will get a cash injection
of just 22 billion yen from that deal rather than the 66.9
billion yen it was relying on to help it bolster its finances.
In a further sign that investors are more pessimistic about
Sharp's fate, interest from short sellers - who make money on
falling stocks by borrowing shares to sell and then buying them
back at a lower price - is growing. That could trigger further
declines in shares of the Aquos TV maker.
According to data provider Markit, 89.57 percent of Sharp
shares available to be borrowed were already out on loan as of
Monday, up from 88.28 percent last Friday.
Sharp closed down 12.4 percent at 169 yen.
The company's 5-year credit default swaps SHAC5YJPAC=MG,
insurance-like contracts against debt default or restructuring,
were quoted at 1,181/1,413 basis points. Sharp has a 1-year
default probability of 28.8 percent according to Kamakura Corp,
up more than 4 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 78.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund
Klamann and Ian Geoghegan)
