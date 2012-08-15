(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The preference shareholders of Spain’s bailed-out banks could get a haircut, but high coupons would later offset their loss. The government would be spared the political fallout of burning the savings banks retail investors, but the fudge might not please burden-sharing purists.

In order to lighten the cost of the country’s bank bailout, the European Commission has called for burden-sharing by the lenders’ shareholders and junior bondholders. The model is Ireland, where junior creditors of banks had to take losses of as much as 80 percent. The problem in Spain is that a large proportion of preference shares or subordinated bonds were sold to retail clients, often unsophisticated and blind to their risk. Haircutting these individual investors won’t save a lot of money, but it would have a political cost and be manifestly unfair. It could even destabilise the banks if irked customers take their accounts elsewhere.

The Spanish government’s proposed solution, according to the Financial Times, is for holders of securities linked to preference shares to take a haircut of between 50 and 70 cents, and recoup the losses over the next four to six years through substantial interest payments. It’s not clear if the instruments they get in return will be new bonds, preference shares or even deposits.

The question is whether it will satisfy the architects of Spain’s 100 billion euro bank bailout, who called for burden-sharing “to the full extent possible”. A deal that allows shareholders to recoup their investment over time, but at the cost of saddling banks with higher interest costs, may be frowned upon. Also, giving retail investors a sweet deal will make it harder to give institutional investors tougher treatment.

The Spanish dilemma is a reminder that risky products and retail clients don’t mix. It also highlights the practical difficulties of spreading the losses across such a diversified base of investors. The euro zone must solve the problem if it wants to create a central mechanism for recapitalising banks through the European Stability Mechanism, its upcoming bailout fund. Else burden-sharing will lose some of its potency.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Spanish government is in discussions with the European Commission to allow holders of risky savings products sold by Spanish banks to avoid losing their investments, according to an article published by the Financial Times on Aug. 15.

- Under the proposed restructuring, holders of investments linked to preference shares sold by Spain’s nationalised savings banks, or cajas, will take a haircut on the principal value of their investments, but recoup the losses over time through high interest payments, the Financial Times wrote. Investors would take a principal writedown of between 50 and 70 percent, but receive offsetting interest payments over four to six years, according to the newspaper.

