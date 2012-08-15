August 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Union Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch)

(UBI)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date August 22, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.726

Yield 4.687 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche

Bank, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB-(S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's US$2 billion

EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.