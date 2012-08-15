* Sees 2nd-qtr revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion vs est $1.54 billion

* Sees 2nd-qtr adjusted EPS $0.45-$0.50 vs est $0.46

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.42 vs est $0.48

* Q1 revenue $1.45 billion

* Shares up 5.4 pct in extended trading

(Adds outlook, CEO comment, updates shares)

Aug 15 NetApp Inc's (NTAP.O) quarterly earnings fell 54 percent but the data storage equipment maker forecast a strong second quarter as it expects gains in the Asia-Pacific region to help it tide over the slowdown in Europe.

Its shares rose 5.4 percent to $33.49 in extended trade. The stock has lost about a third of its value this year, hit by the crisis in Europe and increased competition from its top rival EMC Corp EMC.N.

The company, which gets a sizeable chunk of its sales from Europe, expects second-quarter profit of between 45 cents and 50 cents on revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 46 cent a share on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Tom Georgens said while there is still uncertainty over government and corporate spending in both Europe and the United States, sales in Asia are expected to continue to grow.

First-quarter profit fell to $64 million, or 17 cents a share from $140 million, or 34 cents a share last year.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.45 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 42 cents a share.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 38 cent a share on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5310)(Reuters Messaging: himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NETAPP RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.