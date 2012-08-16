* USD/INR may open higher in line losses in euro, rise in crude oil prices, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.65/66. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 56.26-29. * Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.3 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.2 percent higher. * The dollar held near a fresh one-month high against the yen in early Asian trade on Thursday, while the euro nursed modest losses having succumbed to a bit of selling pressure overnight in thin market conditions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)