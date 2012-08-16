* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.16 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.17 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.58 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.54 percent. * Analysts say gains on back of monetary easing hopes after better than expected July inflation are misplaced. The government would also need to show more action on fiscal consolidation to sustain any gains in the stock market. * India's market regulator holds its board meeting with several important items on its agenda, including easing regulations for the beleaguered mutual fund industry, which has seen significant outflows from retail investors. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)