* USD/INR opens near a two-week high in line with losses in euro and rise in crude oil prices, say dealers. The pair at 55.93/95 after touching 56 versus 55.65/66 last close. * Brent crude rose slightly on Thursday, staying near a three-month high above $116 on concerns over disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the world's top consumer, the United States. * Dealers say positive stock cues may help keep a lid on pair gains. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.1 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.2 percent higher. * The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains after this week's upbeat U.S. data gave a boost to Treasury yields and cooled expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.