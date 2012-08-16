* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.25 percent as continued gains in crude prices spark domestic inflation fears and further dash expectations of a rate cut. * Brent crude up slightly, staying near a three-month high above $116, on concerns over disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in U.S. oil stocks. * Yields rose on Tuesday after a rise in July core wholesale price inflation tempered expectations for a rate cut at the RBI policy review in mid-September. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)