BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi
* Announces demise of CFO Ajay Prabhakar Joshi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.25 percent as continued gains in crude prices spark domestic inflation fears and further dash expectations of a rate cut. * Brent crude up slightly, staying near a three-month high above $116, on concerns over disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in U.S. oil stocks. * Yields rose on Tuesday after a rise in July core wholesale price inflation tempered expectations for a rate cut at the RBI policy review in mid-September. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)
Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------