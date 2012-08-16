BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
(Corrects third bullet point to note each of the stocks was reduced by 10 basis points, not 1 basis point) * Index compiler MSCI has increased India's weightage in its Emerging Market Index to 6.40 percent from 6.33 percent, as per its August index review. * MSCI also increased the weightage of Housing Development Finance Corp's in its MSCI India Index by 120 basis points to 7.4 percent. * MSCI reduced the weightage of Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever by 10 basis point each. * The index services provider has also removed Bombay Rayon Fashions, Mindtree, Nava Bharat Ventures and Time Technoplast from MSCI India index. * The changes of MSCI index review would be effective after close of market hours on August 31. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks