(Corrects third bullet point to note each of the stocks was reduced by 10 basis points, not 1 basis point) * Index compiler MSCI has increased India's weightage in its Emerging Market Index to 6.40 percent from 6.33 percent, as per its August index review. * MSCI also increased the weightage of Housing Development Finance Corp's in its MSCI India Index by 120 basis points to 7.4 percent. * MSCI reduced the weightage of Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever by 10 basis point each. * The index services provider has also removed Bombay Rayon Fashions, Mindtree, Nava Bharat Ventures and Time Technoplast from MSCI India index. * The changes of MSCI index review would be effective after close of market hours on August 31. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)