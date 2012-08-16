* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.12 percent. * ITC falls 2.2 percent on fears about regulatory action at home after Australia called on the world to match its tough new anti-tobacco marketing laws that will ban logos on cigarette packs. * Shares in India's software exporters Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services fall after MSCI's decision to lower their weighting in the MSCI India index. * TCS falls 0.5 percent, while Infosys loses 0.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)