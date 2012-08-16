* Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Co Ltd rise as much as 4 percent after the lender mainly for infrastructure projects reported a 21.02 percent growth in profit at 3.8 billion rupees in the April-June quarter. . * "IDFC continues to deliver robust NIMs on the back of effective ALM management. While there has been good pickup in loan momentum this quarter," Morgan Stanley said in a note. * In banking, asset and liability management (ALM)is the practice of managing risks that arise due to mismatches between the assets and liabilities (debts and assets) of the bank. * Analysts expect to gain further insights from the company's conference call with analysts that starts at 11.a.m. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)