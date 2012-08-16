* ITC falls 3 percent on fears about regulatory action at home after Australia called on the world to match its tough new anti-tobacco marketing laws that will ban logos on cigarette packs. * Australia's action renews worries that an increase in value added tax in Utta Pradesh might be emulated by other Indian states. * IDFC Institutional on Monday downgraded the cigarette maker to "underperformer" from "outperformer", cutting its target price by 10 percent to 244 rupees, citing the threat from increasing global regulatory risks. * "We believe that as regulatory concerns escalate, global majors will be de-rated and have a rub-off effect on ITC," said IDFC analyst Nikhil Vora in the note. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)