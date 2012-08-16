* Nomura downgrades Bank of Baroda to "reduce" from "neutral" and cuts its target price to 590 rupees from 628 rupees. * Nomura says Baroda's asset quality will continue "to derail" its earnings growth over the next several quarters, and increases its delinquency forecast for fiscal 2013 and its loan loss provisioning forecast for fiscal 2012. * Another "key risk" event is the expected change in top management later in calendar 2012, Nomura adds, saying "this transition is likely to reiterate the asset quality risk to earnings." * Nomura also downgrades Punjab National Bank to "reduce" from "neutral" and cuts target price to 680 rupees from 719 rupees. * The investment bank says loan delinquency will continue to increase over the next few quarters, while Punjab's "high" proportion of restructured loans is an added risk. * Bank of Baroda shares rise 1.3 percent, while Punjab National gains 0.8 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)