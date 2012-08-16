* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 6 bps to 7.15 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises 2 bps to 7.80 percent, tracking higher global crude oil prices. * Traders said the rise in crude globally was renewing doubts over whether domestic inflation can soften on a sustainable basis with nearly two-thirds of the country's oil requirement being imported. * Brent crude held steady on Thursday, staying near a three-month high above $116 on concerns about disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the world's top consumer, the United States. * Recent comments from Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao emphasising his concern that inflation remains too high is also weighing on sentiment, traders said. * "The payings in one-year swaps were mostly after the RBI governor's stamenent signalling no room for further rate cut unless an ease off in the inflation is seen," said Shakti Satapathy, an analyst at A.K. Capital. "The rebound in the international crude oil prices on back of further stimulus from adavnced economies is expected to escalate the fuel inflation scenario," Satapathy added.