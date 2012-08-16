* India's cash rate remained steady from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as the first week of reporting fortnight draws to close. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window fall to 586.95 billion rupees. * ICICI Securities Primary Dealership says RBI may continue to try and ease liquidity and credit conditions in order to nudge banks to ease lending. * Adds, recent media report that RBI may pay interest on banks' CRR balances looks promising. This could potentially entice banks to lower lending rates, it says. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 96.65 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 441.14 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)