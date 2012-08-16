* USD/INR trading in a tight range, keeping gains on the day. The pair is at 55.94/95 after touching intraday high of 56.04, versus 55.65/66 last close. * Dealers say listless local stocks are also failing to provide any push to USD/INR in either direction. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.1 percent with local index down 0.1 percent. * The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains after recent upbeat U.S. data pushed Treasury yields higher and cooled expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)