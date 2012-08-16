* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged higher 3 basis points to 8.25 percent as investors scaled back bets that the central bank will cut rates in the near term after a jump in crude oil prices. * Brent crude up slightly, staying near a three-month high above $116 on concerns over possible disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories. * A rise in July core wholesale price inflation has also tempered expectations for a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India policy review in mid-September, traders said. * Investors also trimmed positions ahead of a 150-billion-rupee debt sale due on Friday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)