* Heavy selling by two large corporates begins to pressure USD/INR : last trading at 55.93 versus its previous close of 55.65/66. * A large petrochemical company and an engineering company sold $200-$250 million between them, dealers say. * Senior dealer with state-run bank tips 55.50-56 band in the near term. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)