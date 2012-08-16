August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 23, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.557

Yield 2.57 pct

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.6bp

Over the 3.5 pct due July 4, 2019 Bund

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0819738492

