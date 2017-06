* USD/INR 1-year forward trading marginally higher at 3.4850/5050 basis points vs 3.48 bps last close. Spot trading at 55.9050/91. * 1-yr forward has moved up 10 bps since last two trading sessions. * Dealer says selling in INR outright forwards by Indian corporates matched by bank buying likely on behalf of NDF players. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)