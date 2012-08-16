August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)

Issue Amount 500 milllion euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 106.069

Yield 1.76 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 71.6bp

over the 3.25 pct due January 2020 DBR

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW, Rabobank

International, RBS & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

Data supplied by International Insider.