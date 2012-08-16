August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.3895
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full Fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0819754697
Data supplied by International Insider.