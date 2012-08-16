August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 29, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.3895

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full Fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0819754697

