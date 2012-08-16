August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.287

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0193040604

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.