August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.287
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0193040604
