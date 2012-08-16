Aug 16 Struggling U.S. battery maker A123
Systems, which got a quarter-billion dollar green
technology grant from the Obama administration, has won a $465
million rescue by Chinese auto parts maker Wanxiang Group Corp.
A123 Systems said the planned investment includes an initial
credit extension of $25 million that it expects to receive this
week. The rest coming through a mix of convertible notes and
bridge finance with warrants, as certain conditions are met.
The line of credit would help A123 keep making batteries for
electric and hybrid cars. Last month, the company said it was
left with only 5 months of cash.
If all the warrants and notes are later converted to shares,
Wanxiang will own 80 percent of the firm, A123 said in a
statement.
The agreement follows the non-binding memorandum of
understanding that A123 signed last week.
A123 shares were trading up 2 percent at $0.48 on Thursday
morning on the Nasdaq.
A foreign rescue of A123 has the potential to ignite a
political firestorm in this election year, as President Barack
Obama could face criticism for bankrolling technology that ends
up in Chinese hands.
The advanced car battery industry has been hurt in part by
too much capacity and weak U.S. demand for electric cars.