BRIEF-Auerbach Grayson partners with Okasan Securities to expand in Japanese market
* Expands coverage of Japanese market through partnership with Okasan Securities Company Limited
August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 13, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.443
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0193069835
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Expands coverage of Japanese market through partnership with Okasan Securities Company Limited
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, handing a defeat to hedge fund Greenlight Capital which had proposed a plan to split the company's shares and a slate of three alternative board nominees.