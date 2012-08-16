August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken (Svenska HB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 23, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.402

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HCM, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.