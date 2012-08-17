* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.2 percent. * Asian shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 950 million rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.4 percent. * Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council headed by C Rangarajan, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, will release a report on Indian economy at 11.30 IST. * The Congress Party-led ruling coalition is expected to bring to parliament a report by the state auditor, critical of the government's sale of coal fields to 100 companies, mostly private. * Traders say high oil prices could reduce bets the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates at its mid-September policy review. * Oil prices hit a three-month peak on Thursday as comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)