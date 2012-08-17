* USD/INR may open lower in line with gains in euro, bounce in
most Asian shares, dealers say. The pair last closed at
55.75/76, up 0.9 percent on the week.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.84-88, lower than
previous 56.26-29 close.
* Dealers say pair's losses may be kept in check by surge in
global crude prices.
* Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the
highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp
drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations of lower
North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both
sides of the Atlantic.
* Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel
voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to
contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor
nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.2
percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent
higher.
* The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the
previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action
to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)