* USD/INR may open lower in line with gains in euro, bounce in most Asian shares, dealers say. The pair last closed at 55.75/76, up 0.9 percent on the week. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.84-88, lower than previous 56.26-29 close. * Dealers say pair's losses may be kept in check by surge in global crude prices. * Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations of lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. * Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading up 0.2 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent higher. * The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis.