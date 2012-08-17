* Lupin and UltraTech Cement will be the new additions to the 50-share NSE index, or Nifty, the exchange said on its web site on Thursday. * The two stocks will replace Steel Authority of India and Sterlite Industries as per the statement. * The changes will be effective from Sept. 28. * Analysts say the removal of Sail and Sterlite from the Nifty underlines the negative sentiment prevailing on the materials sector even as valuations are at multi-year lows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)