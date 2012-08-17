* USD/INR opens marginally lower in line with gains in euro, local shares may show positive bias, dealers say. The pair is at 55.7150/73 versus 55.75/76 last close, up 0.8 percent on the week. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 56.04 after closing NY trading at 55.84-88. * Dealers say pair's losses may be kept in check by surge in global crude prices. * The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)