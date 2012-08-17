* India's benchmark BSE index rise 0.67 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.54 percent. * Gains track Asian shares after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. * Tata Motors rises 2.5 percent after saying on Thursday that global sales, including for luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, were up 21 percent in July. * ITC gains 0.9 percent recovering from its 3.5 percent fall in the previous session. * Lupin gains 1.8 percent, while UltraTech Cement adds 0.5 percent, as both stocks are due to be included in the 50-share NSE index, or Nifty. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)