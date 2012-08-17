* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bp to 8.24 percent as buying emerges after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. * Investors are keenly watching the 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day. * India will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * Rise in crude prices globally weighed on bonds as it renewed doubts if domestic headline inflation can soften on a sustainable basis. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)