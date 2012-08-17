India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bp to 8.24 percent as buying emerges after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. * Investors are keenly watching the 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day. * India will sell 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 20 billion rupees each of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. * Rise in crude prices globally weighed on bonds as it renewed doubts if domestic headline inflation can soften on a sustainable basis. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc