* Shares in Tata Motors rise 3 percent a day after the auto maker said its global vehicle sales, including for luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, rose 21 percent in July from a year ago. * Global sales were in-line with analyst estimates: Land Rover volumes grew by 55 percent from a year, thanks to strong volumes for its Evoque model, though Jaguar is failing to revive sales, a domestic analyst says. * Analyst are more optimistic of a boost in sales for Land Rover due to improved supplies of its Evoque and Freelander models after the company recently announced increased production shifts at its U.K. plant. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)